Lone Pine Capital LLC Takes $1.73 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,822,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 7.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Mastercard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of MA traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $361.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

