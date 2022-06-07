Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 333,000 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. New Fortress Energy makes up 1.9% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NFE stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. 11,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,923. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.
About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
