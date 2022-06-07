Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,041 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. B. Riley Financial accounts for 0.1% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RILY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 192,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.85 per share, with a total value of $9,019,983.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,649,499 shares in the company, valued at $264,679,028.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 639,368 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,455 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

