Lonestar Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,387 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 18,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

