Lonestar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. EQT comprises approximately 1.3% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $183,175,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after buying an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $108,505,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in EQT by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,433,000 after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 52,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,762. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

