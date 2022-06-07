Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $92,441,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,842. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.