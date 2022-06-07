Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,346 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 131,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,568. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

