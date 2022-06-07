Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

