Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,383. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

