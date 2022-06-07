Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

