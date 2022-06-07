Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $213,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after purchasing an additional 940,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.53. 46,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,290. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

