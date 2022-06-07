Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,460. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.66. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

