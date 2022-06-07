Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $373,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,522 shares of company stock worth $8,387,282. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. 42,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

