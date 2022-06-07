Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $97,949,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $79,288,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $31,401,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

