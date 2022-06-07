Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $2.42 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

