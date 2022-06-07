Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,093 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 368,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after acquiring an additional 144,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,934. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

