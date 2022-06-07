Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,849 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ITW stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.36. 6,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.
Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.25.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
