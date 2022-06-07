Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 295,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,694,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.