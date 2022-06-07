Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 10,500 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 3.43% of Bancorp worth $49,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

