Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,040,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $51,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Shyft Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,873 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

