Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $58.22 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,156 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $58,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,080. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

