Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $68.71 Million Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $68,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in TechTarget by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TechTarget by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 239,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,409. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 430.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

