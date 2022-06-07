Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 61,463 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $84,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

