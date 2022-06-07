Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 3.16% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $48,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

SUPN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

