Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.23% of Envestnet worth $53,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $2,095,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,198. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.