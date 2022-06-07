Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,144 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.26% of Wingstop worth $65,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,935. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

