Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 11,026 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.50% of AECOM worth $55,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.25. 3,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,927. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

