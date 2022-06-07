Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 42,317 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,317 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.37% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $77,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,066. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

