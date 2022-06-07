Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 56,788 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,788 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $47,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 111,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,891,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

