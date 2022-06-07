Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loyalty Ventures from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ LYLT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $98.95.
In other Loyalty Ventures news, Director Barbara L. Rayner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
About Loyalty Ventures
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
