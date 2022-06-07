Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loyalty Ventures from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYLT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. Loyalty Ventures’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Loyalty Ventures news, Director Barbara L. Rayner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loyalty Ventures (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.