Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $430.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.26.

LULU stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

