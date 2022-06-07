Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 32,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.09.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.