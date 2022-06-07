Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 18,903 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $140,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $223.63 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $244.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

