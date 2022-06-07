Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 603,517 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.53% of Alteryx worth $144,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.