Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570,571 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $150,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

