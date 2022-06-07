Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445,060 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Cenovus Energy worth $202,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

