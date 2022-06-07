Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $104.68 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,539 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $104,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

MCHP opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.