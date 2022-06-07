Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $114.20 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $114,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.69.

CRL stock opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.96. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

