Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $222.38 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $222,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,392.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,404.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.