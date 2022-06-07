Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 199,462 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199,462 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $233,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $458.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

