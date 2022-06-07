Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 225,163 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $175,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

NYSE WFG opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

