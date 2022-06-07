Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 281,966 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,966 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $127,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

