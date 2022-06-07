Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.22

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 45639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

