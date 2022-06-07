Maintel (LON:MAI) Trading Down 1.6%

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.88). Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.95).

The stock has a market cap of £44.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.54.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

