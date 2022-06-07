Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

