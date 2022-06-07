Mairs & Power Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $416.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

