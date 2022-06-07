Mairs & Power Inc. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 382,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.55.

CVX opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $347.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

