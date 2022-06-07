Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

