Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 2,516 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 533,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

