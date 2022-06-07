Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRS. Hovde Group began coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $430.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

